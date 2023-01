New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Saturday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of North American Specialty Insurance Company. The suit targets 132 Cross Road, American Truck & Marine and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01659, North American Specialty Insurance Company v. Wray et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 03, 2023, 7:25 AM