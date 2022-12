New Suit - Contract

Frost Brown Todd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of North American Photon Infotech. The suit pursues claims against software developer Acquia Inc. in connection with a business partner referral agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12052, North American Photon Infotech, Ltd. v. Acquia Inc.

December 02, 2022, 7:05 PM