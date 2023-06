New Suit - Trade Secrets

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of North American Dental Management (NADM) LLC. The complaint seeks to enjoin Michele Phillips, a former recruiter for NADM, from misusing NADM’s confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01202, North American Dental Management, LLC v. Phillips.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 4:22 PM

Plaintiffs

North American Dental Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

defendants

Michele Phillips

nature of claim: 880/