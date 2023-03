New Suit - Contract

North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance filed a lawsuit against policyholder Cristina Neves on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter, seeks to rescind the policy based on alleged misrepresentations in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01380, North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance v. Neves.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:59 PM