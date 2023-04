New Suit - Contract

North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance sued Elaine J. Marigsa on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court to rescind a life insurance policy. The suit, brought by Hill Ward Henderson, accuses the defendant of concealing her history of cancer treatment in her application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00387, North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance v. Marigsa.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

Plaintiffs

Hill Ward Henderson

defendants

Elaine J Marigsa

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute