New Suit - Contract

North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance sued policyholder Alexs Macus on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell, seeks to rescind the policy on the basis of an alleged misrepresentation about prior alcohol abuse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-14028, North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance v. Macus.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 2:24 PM