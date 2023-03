New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a complaint for interpleader Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance. The suit aims to settle competing claims for death benefit proceeds. The case is 8:23-cv-00686, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance v. Luz et al.

Insurance

March 28, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Christopher Luz

John G Luz

Martin Luz

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute