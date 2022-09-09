New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Godfrey & Kahn filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of North American Company For Life and Health Insurance. The suit, which seeks to rescind a $500,000 life insurance policy due to intentional misrepresentations, pursues claims against Dr. Michael Gross. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05465, North American Company For Life And Health Insurance v. Gross.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 5:15 AM