New Suit

Bricker & Eckler filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance. The complaint seeks to rescind and void a $500,000 life insurance policy issued to Lakisha Calloway due to the concealment of a cardiomyopathy diagnosis on her online insurance application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00970, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance v. Calloway.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 6:37 AM