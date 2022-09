New Suit

Godfrey & Kahn and Wyatt Tarrant & Combs filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance. The complaint seeks to rescind the defendant's insurance policy due to alleged misrepresentations in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00173, North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance v. Bentley.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 6:55 PM