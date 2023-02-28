New Suit

Hill Ward Henderson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of North American Company for Life and Health Insurance. The suit accuses Carla Arguinzones of misrepresenting her tobacco use on her life insurance policy. The complaint seeks a declaration to rescind the policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20754, North American Company For Life And Health Insurance v. Arguinzones.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 12:03 PM