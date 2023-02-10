New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed an interpleader complaint Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance of New York. The suit, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, names Candice Zyburo, Catherine Zyburo and other claimants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-01140, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance of New York v. Zyburo et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:24 PM