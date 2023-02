New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of North American Co. for Life and Health Insurance. The suit seeks to rescind and void ab initio a life insurance policy issued to Roberto Pouncey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00137, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 5:29 AM