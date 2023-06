New Suit

The North American Co. For Life & Health Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Friday in Maine District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Legal-Ease, names Wells Fargo and Amber Denton as claimants in regards to a death benefit dispute. The case is 2:23-cv-00228, North American Company For Life & Health Insurance v. Wells Fargo Bank NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

North American Company For Life & Health Insurance

Plaintiffs

Legal-Ease Llc PA

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank NA

Amber Denton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute