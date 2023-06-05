Who Got The Work

The University of Southern California has turned to a former federal prosecutor in a fight with its insurer over coverage for claims arising from the sexual abuse scandal involving ex-USC gynecologist George Tyndall. Jerome H. Friedberg of Isaacs Friedberg LLP entered an appearance for USC on June 2 in the case pending before U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson of California Central District Court. The action, filed by Severson & Werson on behalf of North American Capacity Insurance Corp., seeks declaratory judgment that there is no coverage under an excess healthcare professional liability policy for claims asserted against USC and Dr. Tyndall. The case is 2:23-cv-02975, North American Capacity Insurance Corporation v. University of Southern California et al.

