The University of Southern California and a former physician at its student health center were named in a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in California Central District Court. The case, filed by Severson & Werson on behalf of North American Capacity Insurance, centers on numerous underlying lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by the doctor toward his patients. The case is 2:23-cv-02975, North American Capacity Insurance Corporation v. University of Southern California et al.
Education
April 20, 2023, 3:54 PM