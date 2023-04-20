New Suit - Privacy

The University of Southern California and a former physician at its student health center were named in a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in California Central District Court. The case, filed by Severson & Werson on behalf of North American Capacity Insurance, centers on numerous underlying lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by the doctor toward his patients. The case is 2:23-cv-02975, North American Capacity Insurance Corporation v. University of Southern California et al.

April 20, 2023, 3:54 PM

North American Capacity Insurance Corporation

Severson & Werson

University of Southern California

George M. Tyndall

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute