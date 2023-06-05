New Suit

Swift Transportation and Lilia Favela were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of North American Capacity Insurance, seeks a declaration that North American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a workplace accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00222, North American Capacity Insurance Co. v. Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 05, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

North American Capacity Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC

Lilia Favela

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute