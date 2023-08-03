New Suit - Civil Rights

Three officers and a sergeant at Central California Women’s Facility were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Crowell & Moring on behalf of a formerly incarcerated transgender women, arises over alleged gender identity-based discrimination and harassment. The court action further contends that the defendants failed to protect the plaintiff from the risk of assault while she was in their custody. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01151, Norsworthy v. Felix, et al.

Government

August 03, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle-Lael B. Norsworthy

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Crowell & Moring

defendants

Officer Felix

Officer Haynes

Officer Villanueva

Sergeant Cowing

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation