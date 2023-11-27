Hillary J. Raimondi and Alexandra Catalano of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry have stepped in as defense counsel to the Manor House Cellar Inc., doing business as Wine & Spirits Market, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Sixth Avenue premises, was filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the Weitz Law Firm on behalf of Namel Norris. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-08951, Norris v. The Manor House Cellar Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
November 27, 2023, 8:35 AM