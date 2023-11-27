Who Got The Work

Hillary J. Raimondi and Alexandra Catalano of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry have stepped in as defense counsel to the Manor House Cellar Inc., doing business as Wine & Spirits Market, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Sixth Avenue premises, was filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by the Weitz Law Firm on behalf of Namel Norris. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-08951, Norris v. The Manor House Cellar Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 27, 2023, 8:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Namel Norris

Plaintiffs

The Weitz Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Aphis Realty, Inc.

The Manor House Cellar Inc.

defendant counsels

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

Alexandra Catalano

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA