Who Got The Work

Avery Borreliz, Gwyn Williams, and Christine Rolph from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to defend Philip Morris International in a pending consumer class action. The court action, filed July 30 in Connecticut District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Reardon Scanlon LLP, concerns Zyn, a small, flavored nicotine pouch that users place in their mouths. The complaint alleges that the defendants' advertising is deceptive and preys upon teenagers with an intent to create lifelong nicotine addicts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden, is 3:24-cv-01267, Norris v. Phillip Morris International Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 13, 2024, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Ethan Norris

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

Reardon Scanlon LLP

Defendants

Phillip Morris International Inc.

Swedish Match North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Wiggin and Dana

Spears Manning & Martini LLC

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct