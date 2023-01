New Suit

DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, and Pamon Realty Corp. were sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Weitz Law Firm on behalf of Namel Norris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00584, Norris v. Dish Network L.L.C. et al.