New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and Walgreens Boots Alliance were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by the Dugan Law Firm on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. The case is 2:22-cv-03489, Norris et al v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. et al. acetaminophen