New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung Electronics America was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Dovel & Luner, alleges that the defendant's gas stoves and cooktops produce toxic pollutants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01496, Norris et al v. Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

A.J. Stone

Ellyn Norris

Plaintiffs

Dovel & Luner

defendants

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects