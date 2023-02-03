Removed To Federal Court

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former MLB designated hitter David Ortiz and Kevin O'Leary removed a lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to the promotion of failed cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing 'unsophisticated investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain billions of dollars in damages. The defendants are counseled by a bevy of law firms including Akerman and Latham & Watkins. The plaintiffs are represented by Boies Schiller Flexner; Mark Migdal & Hayden; Moskowitz Law Firm; and Podhurst Orseck. The case is 1:23-cv-20439, Norris et al v. Brady et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 03, 2023, 1:06 PM