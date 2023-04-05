Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Lanny M. Feldman and Ken M. Frankel on behalf of the Estate of Malcolm C. Kolpak, alleges that the defendant failed to notify Kolpak about unauthorized checking account withdrawals or to reimburse his estate for the fraudulent activity. The case is 0:23-cv-60645, Norman v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Norman

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract