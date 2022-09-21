New Suit - Class Action

The Standard Fire Insurance Company, a subsidiary of New York-based Travelers, was hit with an insurance class action Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit was brought by Shamis & Gentile on behalf of policyholders who allegedly did not receive the full actual cash value to which they were entitled for total-loss vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02199, Norman v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 3:36 PM