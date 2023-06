Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams and Reese on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Stihl Southeast Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was injured while using a cutting saw manufactured and sold by Stihl. The case is 8:23-cv-01205, Norman v. Stihl Southeast, Inc.

Florida

June 02, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Evanthony R. Norman

defendants

Stihl Southeast, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims