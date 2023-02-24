Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Beaumont Police Department to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Arthur H. Barens and Peter Johnson Law on behalf of Nicholas Norman, who was allegedly beaten and tased in retaliation for video-recording police officers who arrived at the scene of a car crash. The case is 5:23-cv-00308, Norman v. City of Beaumont Police Department.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 24, 2023, 1:59 PM