New Suit - Insurance

Aetna Life Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe. The court case contends that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiffs for medically necessary treatment rendered to Aetna subscribers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04313, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A.,L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

East Coast Plastic Surgery, P.C.

Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A.,L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Lewin & Baglio, Llp.

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract