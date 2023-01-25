Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Service to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lewin & Balgio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery PC and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe, accuses the defendant of underpaying out-of-network providers and seeks over $220,000 in unpaid reimbursements for bilateral breast reduction surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-00516, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C. et al v. UnitedHealthcare Service, LLC.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 5:08 AM