Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery PC and another plaintiff, seeks to recover payment for out-of-network medical services. The case is 2:22-cv-06297, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C. et al v. UnitedHealthcare Service, LLC.