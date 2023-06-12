New Suit - Insurance

Aetna Life Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery, M.H.A. LLC and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to fully compensate the plaintiffs for medically necessary treatment provided to an Aetna subscriber. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04307, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 4:17 PM

East Coast Plastic Surgery, P.C.

Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C.

Lewin & Baglio, Llp.

Aetna Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract