Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by East Coast Plastic Surgery and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe, out-of-network providers, who accuse the defendant of failing to pay over $300,000 in medical claims for breast reduction surgery. The case is 2:22-cv-07175, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.