Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged failure to pay for medical services rendered, was filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery and Norman Maurice Rowe M.D. M.H.A. LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-05741, Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.