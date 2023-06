Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibbons on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, to New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Levinbook Law Firm on behalf of Norman M. Rowe M.D. of New Jersey and East Coast Plastic Surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-05208, Norman M. Rowe M.D. Of New Jersey et al v. Cigna Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

June 20, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

East Coast Plastic Surgery PLLC

Norman M. Rowe M.D. Of New Jersey

defendants

Cigna Healthcare Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations