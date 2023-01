Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by Strasser & Associates on behalf of Accredited Adjusters LLC, ANC Construction Corp. and Madeline Norman. The case is 2:23-cv-00494, Norman et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 7:06 PM