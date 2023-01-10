Norm Pattis Questions Judges Impartiality in Suspension, Req...

News From Law.com

In response to his six-month suspension in the defamation lawsuit of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Norm Pattis, counsel for Jones, filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to be allowed to continue to practice law to represent alleged Proud Boys organizer Joseph Briggs. A Waterbury Superior Court judge suspended Pattis in Connecticut for disclosing the medical records of the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting and other discovery materials.

Connecticut

January 10, 2023, 9:35 AM