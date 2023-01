News From Law.com

Connecticut attorney Norm Pattis, counsel for far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was suspended from the practice of law for six months. In response, Pattis filed a motion to stay his suspension, stating his clients would be harmed. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis agreed with the Disciplinary Counsel's recommendation on Thursday that Pattis be suspended for six months.

Connecticut

January 06, 2023, 3:40 PM