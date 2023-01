News From Law.com

Norm Pattis, the attorney for far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis continue to be at odds over Pattis' six-month suspension. Pattis is challenging Bellis in the appellate court. An appellate court ordered the Waterbury Superior Court judge to "articulate the factual and legal basis" for denying Pattis' motion to stay his suspension.

Connecticut

January 26, 2023, 4:13 PM