New Suit

Unum Group and Provident Life and Accident Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in South Dakota District Court. The court case was filed by Julius & Simpson on behalf of Dr. Rolf Norlin, who seeks disability coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05006, Norlin v. Unum Group et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 8:03 PM