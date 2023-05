New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Abbott Laboratories was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Southern District Court over the company's sale of the beverage PediaSure Grow and Gain. The complaint, filed by Denlea & Carton and Kravit Smith LLP, accuses the company of falsely adverting that the product is 'clinically proven' to help kids grow taller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04014, Noriega v. Abbott Laboratories.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Joanne Noriega

Plaintiffs

Denlea & Carton LLP

defendants

Abbott Laboratories

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims