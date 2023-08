News From Law.com

Norfolk Southern Corp. has beefed up its litigation firepower as it defends itself against an onslaught of litigation stemming from February's massive toxic-material derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Joining Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern this month was Nate Smith, who will serve as general counsel for a legal department led by Chief Legal Officer Nabanita Nag. Smith comes from Tesla, where he's been associate general counsel and head of general litigation.

Automotive

August 02, 2023, 4:20 PM

nature of claim: /