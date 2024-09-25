Norfolk Southern Replaces Fired CLO With Fast-Rising Interna...

News From Law.com

ust two weeks after firing its CEO and chief legal officer, saying they were having an inappropriate, consensual relationship, Norfolk Southern has promoted a legal department veteran with extensive crisis management expertise to CLO. The Atlanta-based rail giant late Tuesday announced the appointment of Jason Morris. He's been with Norfolk Southern 14 years, starting at the bottom with the plain-old title of attorney and then receiving a string of promotions.Morris worked in the legal department's operations and transformation divisions before his promotion to vice president of law in 2022. The company's press release says that "in addition to his highly impactful career as a lawyer, he has a robust background in public service," including serving as legislative director of the U.S. House of Representatives, a logistics readiness officer in the Virginia Air National Guard, and an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

September 25, 2024, 9:00 AM