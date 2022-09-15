New Suit - Antitrust

The Norfolk Southern Railway Company filed a lawsuit against the Surface Transportation Board on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The case pertains to a subsidiary which is owned 57% by Norfolk and 43% by competing rail company CSX and stems from an underlying antitrust lawsuit by CSX over claims that Norfolk conspired with the subsidiary to deny CSX rail access to intermodal shipping at the Norfolk International Terminals. The complaint seeks judicial review of a recent STB ruling in favor of CSX. The suit was filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Baker & Miller. The case is 2:22-cv-00385, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. v. Surface Transportation Board et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 15, 2022, 4:33 PM