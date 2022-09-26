New Suit

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, sued Indian Harbor Insurance Company Monday in Georgia Middle District Court. The lawsuit, Hull Barrett P.C. and Hollingsworth LLP, seeks a declaration that Indian Harbor has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying railroad crossing accident. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00349, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company.

Transportation & Logistics

September 26, 2022, 3:39 PM