Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, sued Fort Iron & Metal Co. Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case was brought by Cohen & Palombo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11328, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. Fort Iron & Metal Company.

June 02, 2023, 6:31 PM

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Cohen & Palombo P.C.

Fort Iron & Metal Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract