New Suit - Contract

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, sued C&S Rail Services LLC Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court alleging breach of contract. The court case, brought by Gallivan, White & Boyd, accuses the defendant of failing to indemnify Norfolk Southern for costs of defense against claims arising out of the wrongful death of C&S employee Dexter Brown. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00118, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. C&S Rail Services, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

August 31, 2022, 12:02 PM