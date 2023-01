New Suit - Contract

Norfolk Southern sued Canada-headquartered BonFoin BonGrain Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was filed by Cohen & Palombo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00346, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. BonFoin BonGrain, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 27, 2023, 5:24 PM