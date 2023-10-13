Who Got The Work

Melanie Papadopoulos of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has entered an appearance for All South Warehouse in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, for the alleged failure to pay demurrage charges, was filed Aug. 25 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall, Bloch, Garland & Meyer on behalf of Norfolk Southern. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-03810, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. All South Warehouse D/C, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 13, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Plaintiffs

Hall Bloch Garland Meyer

Gallivan, White And Boyd, Pa

defendants

All South Warehouse D/C, Inc.

defendant counsels

Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract