Melanie Papadopoulos of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd has entered an appearance for All South Warehouse in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, for the alleged failure to pay demurrage charges, was filed Aug. 25 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hall, Bloch, Garland & Meyer on behalf of Norfolk Southern. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-03810, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. All South Warehouse D/C, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
October 13, 2023, 4:07 PM