Cozen O'Connor member Kenan G. Loomis has entered an appearance for Chubb National Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Ace American Insurance Co. in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed Jan. 19 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Reifers, Holmes & Peters on behalf of Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, seeks to declare that Norfolk Southern should be classified as an additional insured and is entitled to defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 3:24-cv-00018, Norfolk Southern Railway Company v. Ace American Insurance Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 04, 2024, 9:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Plaintiffs

Reifers, Holmes & Peters LLC

defendants

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Conagra Foods Packaged Foods, LLC

Ace American Insurance Company

Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company

Chubb National Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute